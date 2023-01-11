YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,846 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of YETI worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,060. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.51.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on YETI to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

