Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $42.13 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $43.64 or 0.00250701 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $703.16 million and approximately $42.13 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00078633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,111,750 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

