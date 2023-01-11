Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF)
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.