Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S ( OTCMKTS:ZLDPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.23. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 810.58% and a negative return on equity of 162.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.