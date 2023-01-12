0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $94,713.99 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00444992 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,719.73 or 0.31430680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.01042817 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.