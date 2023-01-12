10,500 Shares in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMCGU opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29.

About Embrace Change Acquisition

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

