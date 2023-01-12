132,950 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.15% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on YETI to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.97. 5,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.51. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

