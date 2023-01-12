1,388 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
