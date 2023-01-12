1,388 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.