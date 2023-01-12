1,408 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 380,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

