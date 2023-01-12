16,965 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $294.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $317.51.
