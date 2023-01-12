1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

