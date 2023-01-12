1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 81,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $268.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

