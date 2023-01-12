1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.