2,122 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 599,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,535,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 94,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

