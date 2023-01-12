2,773,924 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,773,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,232,000. Gossamer Bio accounts for 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 2.94% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 28,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,479. The company has a market cap of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.