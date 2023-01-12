360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 5.1%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.81. 4,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,778,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

