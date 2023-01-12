46,684 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $592,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

