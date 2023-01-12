4,805 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,630,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 61,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 138,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NUMV opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

