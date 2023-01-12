51,611 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 570,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,408,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

