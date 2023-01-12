592 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $106.57 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

