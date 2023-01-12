7Pixels (7PXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.61 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $72.61 million and approximately $37,141.19 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00024602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.4362149 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,658.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

