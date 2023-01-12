7Pixels (7PXS) Price Tops $4.54 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00024084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $73.55 million and $39,151.36 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00437585 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,831.74 or 0.30909642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.10 or 0.01012876 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.46889716 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,661.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.