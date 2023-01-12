843 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BOND stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $108.33.

