8,663 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after buying an additional 65,839 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 951,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,148 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 480,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.