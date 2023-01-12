988 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.85. 5,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,265. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $301.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.