A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

AOS stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

