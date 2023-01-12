AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $48.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at AAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,692 shares of company stock worth $4,936,783 in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 36.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 492.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.