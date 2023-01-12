Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Down 7%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 4,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Abcam Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

About Abcam

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Abcam by 71.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Abcam by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

