Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Down 7%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 4,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
