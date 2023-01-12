Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 338,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,407.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 361,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 337,283 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

