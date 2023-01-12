Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 175 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $83.95 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

