Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $400,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Hawaiian by 600.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 19.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $26.56 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

