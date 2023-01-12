Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.