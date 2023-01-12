Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 280 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11,888.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 408.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

