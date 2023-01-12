Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 697 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

