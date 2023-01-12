Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 0.15% of Alico worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the third quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Trading Up 1.0 %

Alico stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alico Cuts Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.42. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

