Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 186 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

