Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LYB opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

