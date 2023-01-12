Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.35% of Accenture worth $563,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,986 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.42. 28,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,884. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $383.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.16. The company has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

