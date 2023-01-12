Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,290 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Accretion Acquisition worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 12.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 207,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,174,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,429,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 171,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 2,320.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

