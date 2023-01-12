Adshares Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00007396 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $47.64 million and $1.04 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00026043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004803 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002302 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,309 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

