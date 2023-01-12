ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $20.57. ADTRAN shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 4,488 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $7,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

