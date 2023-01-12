Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ADC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,521. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

