Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIRI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
About Air Industries Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.