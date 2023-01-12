Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIRI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

About Air Industries Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.