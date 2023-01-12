Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 14,975 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,408,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

TMUS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.65. 52,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

