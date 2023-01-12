Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 18,240 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
