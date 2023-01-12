Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 5,198 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.18. 3,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,857. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

