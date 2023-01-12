Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

Assurant Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

