Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,026. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.