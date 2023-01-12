Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $6.84 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

IBM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.32. 12,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.