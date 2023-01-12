Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,048,665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,048,665 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $180,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 189,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,444. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

