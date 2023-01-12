Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 4,725 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Premier worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $50,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 16.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 73.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 299,557 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. 4,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

